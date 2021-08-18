Motivational speaker coming to Peru to support students and families
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Come and hear Ken Nwadike Jr. for a community night for students and families. Ken, founder of the Free Hugs Project, is a motivational speaker who helps students be more loving and supportive of accomplishing life-changing goals. He also motivates and encourages students to get involved in school or community activities to enhance personal growth and preparation for college. This presentation is supporting a community culture that is vibrant, accepting, and overall more cohesive.www.yournewslocal.com
