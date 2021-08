Headline CPI eased to +1% y/y in July from +1.1% a month ago. From a month ago, inflation rose +5.3%, compared with +1.8% in June. This suggests that the slowdown in the year-over-year data was mainly due to high base. Food inflation contracted -3.7% y/y, after dropping -1.7% in June. Deflation in pork prices worsened to -43.5% y/y in July from -36.5% a month ago. Meanwhile, fresh vegetable price also fell into deflation, falling -4% y/y during the month. Yet, fresh fruit price accelerated to +5.2%, from June’s +3.1%. Non-food price improved to +2.1% y/y in Jule, from +1.7% in the prior month. Core CPI, the headline inflation excluding food and energy, climbed higher to +1.3% y/y. In June, the reading was +0.9%.