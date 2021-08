August has been a very positive month for the cryptocurrency market so far. Uniswap, Tezos, and Fantom could be some of September's best performers. The cryptocurrency market is advancing in the third trading week of August, Bitcoin is trading very close to $50000 resistance, and for now, everything indicates that the price could advance above this level again. The cryptocurrency market continues to attract retail investors, and according to crypto-analysis firm Chainanalysis, global crypto adoption among retail investors has soared more than 800% since the beginning of the year: led by India, Pakistan, and Ukraine.