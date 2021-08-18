Tilray (TLRY) Stock Price Predictions: How High Can the MedMen Deal Take TLRY Stock?
Cannabis stocks are looking to become a booming industry once again. Canadian growers are beginning to crossover with those in the slowly legalizing United States, and partnerships are exposing powerhouse companies from up north to a whole new, much broader audience. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), a favorite among retail investors, is one such company. As the ink dries on the contract that will expand its market to America, Tilray (TLRY) stock price predictions are heating up.investorplace.com
