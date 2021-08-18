From the Echo Press archives, 2001: New runestone reported in Kensington
This week in 1961 – 60 years ago: “The Guns of Navarone,” starring Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn is playing at the Sunset Outdoor Theatre. 2001 – 20 years ago: The discovery of a new runestone was unveiled in Kensington. Janey Westin, a stone carver and sculptor from Minneapolis, said the inscriptions indicate it may be a headstone with AVM (from Ave Maria) and the year 1363. Other letters, KSU or KSV could be short version of a Christian prayer.www.echopress.com
Comments / 0