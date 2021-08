Car accidents are shocking to a person’s system. These unexpected and sometimes tragic incidents can be minor to catastrophic, but no matter how severe a traffic accident is, it can still inflict substantial emotional distress. Depending on how many people were involved there could be massive and widespread injuries. If you have been hit and injured in a car accident in the state of Mississippi, then you can file a Mississippi personal injury claim against the negligent party that caused your accident. Included in your personal injury claim should be all of the damages that you sustained and the costs you expect to have in the future, like long-term medical care.