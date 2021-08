Several suspects were apprehended Tuesday morning in the area of FM 407 and FM 2499 after they allegedly stole a pickup, burglarized an ATM and fled from police. Police were called just after 6 a.m. about an ATM burglary in progress at the Denton Area Teachers Credit Union at the corner of FM 407 and Briarhill Boulevard. The suspect vehicle was described as a white pickup that was later determined to have been stolen from The District at Highland Village, a nearby apartment complex, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village.