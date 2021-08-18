Cancel
Texas State

Texas ranks 11th for homeownership among people of color

By Spencer Brewer
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
In an era defined by a staggering racial homeownership gap, research shows that Texas has one of the highest rates of homeownership among people of color in the nation. According to the Urban Institute, the gap in homeownership between Black and white families is larger today than in 1960, when it was legal to refuse to sell a home to someone because of the color of their skin. However, not all states have the same level of disparity, and according to a report by the United Way of National Capital Area, Texas ranks 11th in the nation for homeownership among people of color.

