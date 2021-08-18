Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

säje, 'Wisteria'

wpr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready a Grammy-nominated band despite not yet releasing an album, säje (rhymes with "beige") explores the edges of jazz and pop with a combination of inventive covers and brilliantly written originals. The four-voice juggernaut features singers/composers Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick and Erin Bentlage (säje's name corresponds to the first letter of each member's name). Each tune is intricately arranged and carried along by the impeccable tone and pitch these four women bring to the table. "Wisteria" comes from the pen of Taylor, and is a love letter of sorts for the vocal ensemble and what it represents. Gazarek says the other members wrote the bridge as a loving response.

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwpr.org

Joy Oladokun: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Clad in a denim jacket, Joy Oladokun...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Denise Donatelli: Whistling in the Dark... The Music of Burt Bacharach

The Burt Bacharach canon has always been fertile ground for artists of all kinds to explore. Stan Getz devoted an entire album to his fare. The big Bacharach hits are branded deep in the cultural psyche. Thus, the challenge that Grammy-nominated vocalist Denise Donatelli and producer Larry Klein have here is how to use a different ladle to invite you to imbibe from their recipe for Bacharach's musical champagne.
Seattle, WAkexp.org

Courtney Barnett - Rae Street

Long-time KEXP fave Courtney Barnett has announced her third album, titled Things Take Time, Take Time, out November 12th on Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists. Today's Song of the Day features the opening track, the languid rocker "Rae Street." Things Take Time, Take Time was written over a two-year period,...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
AOL Corp

Madonna shares family photos with all 6 kids from her 63rd birthday party

All six of Madonna’s kids were on hand to celebrate their mom’s recent birthday!. The pop superstar, who turned 63 this week, shared several Instagram photos, taken by photographer Ricardo Gomes, of her family’s celebrations in Italy. “Let the Birthday Games Begin…………” she captioned one post. She shared pictures of...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Reacts To Boosie Badazz Looking For Him: "I'm Out Here Workin'!"

He was looking for Bobby Shmurda and the New York rapper answered the call. Boosie Badazz may be a Rap veteran with millions of fans, but at the core, he's an entertainer who consistently shares social media posts that go viral. We previously reported on Boosie uploading a video that showed he had touched down in New York City, and as he relished in all that the Big Apple had to offer, he made it clear that he wanted to link with Bobby Shmurda.
CelebritiesRideApart

Miguel Oliveira And His Step-Sister Are Married And Having a Baby

MotoGP star, Miguel Oliveira and his step-sister turned wife, Andreia Pimenta, are married and are expecting their first child soon. The Redbull KTM GP rider announced in a string of posts dating back from July 26, until August 13, 2021, that he’s finally married and expecting kids very soon. The...
TV Seriessoapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Finn Betrays Steffy!

A young marriage is in trouble in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! Backed into a corner by Sheila, Jack pressures his son to betray his wife’s confidence. But when Steffy finds out, all hell is going to break loose!. Jack’s attempt to convince Sheila to leave them all...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Who Is Holding Mariah Captive on ‘Y&R’? Camryn Grimes Speculates on the Identity

They say that talking to yourself can be healthy. If that’s true, Young and the Restless’ Mariah (Daytime Emmy-winner Camryn Grimes) must be in tip-top shape!. The expectant mother has been reciting monologues to herself and her unborn child for weeks now as she’s been held prisoner. Who is keeping Mariah against her will – and why? Watch for the storyline to kick into high gear as the surrogate mom to Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance’s (Donny Boaz) baby gets closer and closer to her delivery date.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shares 'raw' photo - and sparks a huge reaction

Drew Barrymore took some time for reflection this weekend and shared a striking photo with her fans as she focused on her wellbeing. The candid image shows Drew lying on her side and resting her head on her arm. Totally makeup-free and with her hair tied up, the actress's natural beauty shines through as she looks expressionless at the camera.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Aguilera is a vision in fireside pictures wearing a lush robe

Christina Aguilera is absolutely no stranger to leaving her humongous fan base wowed by her beauty, and she did it once again over the weekend. The singer shared pictures on her Instagram of herself wearing nothing but a lush (and incredibly cozy looking) robe. WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy