Evacuation orders reduced to warnings for areas near Lake Almanor, including Chester
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Several evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings in Plumas County and Tehama County effective at noon on Wednesday. CAL FIRE said the Town of Chester, West Shore, Prattville, West Almanor, Peninsula, Hamilton Branch, area of Big Meadows and East Shore have been reduced to warnings. Also, residents along Highway 147 are a reduction from an order to a warning to residents only.www.actionnewsnow.com
