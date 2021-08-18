Cancel
Eustace, TX

High school volleyball: Area teams participate in Eustace volleyball invitational

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
 5 days ago
Frankston Maiden Brianna Looney watches the opposing team during Palestine’s hosted summer volleyball league. The Maidens travel to Eustace this weekend to compete in their tournament. JUWAN LEE

EUSTACE – The Eustace volleyball team will play host to several Anderson County teams this weekend in a 20 team tournament.

The Elkhart Lady Elks, Frankston Maidens and Cayuga Ladycats all travel to Eustace for their second tournaments of the season.

The Frankston Maidens are coming off a successful week. They secured the silver bracket championship at Palestine's tournament last weekend and swept the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday.

Frankston is placed in Friday's pool one group, along with the Lady Elks. The Maidens and Lady Elks begin Friday tournament play at noon inside Kirk Gym. Frankston then will see North Dallas at 2 p.m. and Eustace at 4 p.m.

Elkhart matches against Eustace at 3 p.m. and North Dallas at 5 p.m.

Cayuga, who placed fourth in the gold bracket at the Palestine tournament last weekend, sits in Thursday's pool three group with Kerens, Grand Saline and Winona.

Cayuga has a 1 p.m. game against Winona, 2 p.m. matchup against Grand Saline and 5 p.m. battle against Grand Saline.

Bracket play will begin Saturday.

