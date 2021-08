Yakima Health District officials continue to sound the alarm about rising COVID-19 cases in Yakima County. THE CASE COUNT HAS INCREASED IN THE LAST WEEK IN YAKIMA. The latest case count being 374 cases per 100,00 an increase from the beginning of last week when the number was 274 cases per 100,000 people. If the numbers are concerning to you then health officials have recommendations that they say are critical to follow to slow the spread of COVID-19. The number one recommendation? Get vaccinated as soon as possible. They say everyone should be wearing a mask when in public indoor settings. Everyone who is unvaccinated should be wearing a mask when in crowded outdoor settings. Wash your hands on a frequent basis and stay home if you're sick and if symptoms of COVID-19 show up then get tested.