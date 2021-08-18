Cancel
Real Estate

Please Enjoy A Tour Of A House On Zillow Led By What Appears To Be A Sentient Suit Of Armor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of bonkers house listings on Zillow across the US, but this one is bonkers in a different way. Where most of the real estate listings that go viral stand out for their atrocious design choices or for details that suggest if you were to move in you'd be murdered by ghosts within hours, this listing of a castle-themed house in Western Washington, which includes photos that feature what seems like a sentient suit of armor hanging out around the house, is… wholesome?

