Murray coaching duo to continue legacy at SWCC
The Southwestern Community College softball program may have hit a bump in the road with the late resignation of Head Coach Casey-May Huff in early-August; however, the program is very much back on track today with the announcement of legendary Murray High School softball coach Danny Jensen and his eight-year assistant, Southwestern graduate Tessa Otto, reassuming their coaching roles, but this time leading the Southwestern Spartans’ softball program.www.crestonnews.com
