Town of New Canaan Appoints Albert Bassett Assistant Fire Chief
Mr. Albert Bassett was approved at the August 17, 2021 Board of Selectmen meeting to be the Assistant Fire Chief for the Town of New Canaan. Mr. Bassett has worked for the Norwalk Fire Department from 1992 to present, most recently as an Assistant Fire Chief. He has also held the positions of Deputy Fire Chief, Shift Commander and Training Division. He is the co-chairperson of the Fairfield County Hazardous Incident Response Team since 2001, ESF-10 Chair of the DEMHS Regional Emergency Planning Team and is a current instructor at the State of Connecticut Fire Academy.news.hamlethub.com
