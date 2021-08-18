Cowabunga! Massive Tortoise Spotted on I-40 in Arkansas

Covid-19 has been tough on businesses all around the country, but it's hard to take when you see it happen locally. Restaurants have really been hit hard. You would think that when we opened back up that the restaurants would be doing great because we all love to go out for lunch and dinner. If you have watched the news then you will have heard how restaurants across the country have had a difficult time keeping wait staff. In fact, we have quite a few restaurants locally that have closed off parts of their dining areas because they just don't have the staff to work the whole area.