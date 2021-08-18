Cancel
Arkansas State

Cowabunga! Massive Tortoise Spotted on I-40 in Arkansas

By Mario Garcia
Majic 93.3
Majic 93.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cowabunga! That's a popular phrase used in the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" but it could also be used to describe an 85-pound Tortoise that was discovered traveling down I-40 in Arkansas on Sunday. The tortoise is known as Potato and this apparently is the third time the Sulcata tortoise...

Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features.

