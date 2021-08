With a vision to become “a globally recognized source of morally-grounded data fluency,” Belmont University announced today the launch of the new Belmont Data Collaborative (BDC). The BDC will serve Belmont students and working professionals by delivering curricula and programming to help fill the ever-evolving need for data skills in nearly every workforce environment. The BDC will also partner with companies and nonprofits across a variety of fields to consult and collaborate on data-related needs and to offer exploratory analysis and internships. Dr. Charlie Apigian, formerly the founding director of the Data Science Institute at Middle Tennessee State University, will serve as the executive director of the BDC as well as a professor of business system and analytics.