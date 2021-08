Sajid Javid has announced that home antibody test kits will be available for up to 8,000 people per day who test positive for Covid under a new government scheme.The UK-wide programme will aim to improve understanding and gain “vital” data on antibody protection following a coronavirus infection after being vaccinated.From Tuesday, anyone over the age of 18 will be able to “opt in” to the antibody scheme when they book a PCR laboratory test through Test and Trace.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the two-finger prick antibody tests will need to be returned for analysis.“Our new national...