Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The Big Ten Preview

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! While the show has previously just been an in-season project, this year we are coming at you once a week throughout the offseason to keep you updated on all things Ohio State. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!