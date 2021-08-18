HS SOFTBALL: Locals to compete in Kiowa-Stuart Tournament

These teams are going to see a lot of softball over the next few days.

Four local programs will be competing in the three-day joint Kiowa-Stuart Tournament starting on Thursday.

Hosts Stuart and Kiowa will be joined by fellow Pitt 8 Conference members Pittsburg and Savanna in the field of 16 teams that will be facing off during the tournament.

The first two days will be broken up into pool play, with pods of four teams each spending a day facing off in round robin competition. The results of completed pool play will then determine the match ups for the final day on Saturday.

Pittsburg and Stuart will play on Thursday in their respective pools. The Lady Panthers will face off against Tushka, Smithville, and Moss with all games taking place at Kiowa. The Lady Hornets will enjoy the friendly confines of their own home field as they take on Stringtown, Coalgate, and Leflore.

On Friday, Kiowa and Savanna will see their turn at the plate. The Cowgirls will host Atoka, Webbers Falls, and Velma-Alma, while Savanna will play Ripley, Caney, and Stonewall on the field at Stuart.

Here is the complete schedule for the Stuart-Kiowa Tournament:

THURSDAY

POOL 3 AT KIOWA

Tushka vs. Pittsburg, 12:30 p.m.

Smithville vs. Pittsburg, 2 p.m.

Moss vs. Tushka, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Moss, 5 p.m.

Tushka vs. Smithville, 6:30 p.m.

Smithville vs. Moss, 8 p.m.

POOL 4 AT STUART

Stringtown vs. Coalgate, 12:30 p.m.

Stringtown vs. Stuart, 2 p.m.

Leflore vs. Coalgate, 3:30 p.m.

Stringtown vs. Leflore, 5 p.m.

Stuart vs. Coalgate, 6:30 p.m.

Stuart vs. Leflore, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

POOL 1 AT KIOWA

Atoka vs. Webbers Falls, 12:30 p.m.

Atoka vs. Kiowa, 2 p.m.

Velma-Alma vs. Webbers Falls, 3:30 p.m.

Atoka vs. Velma-Alma, 5 p.m.

Kiowa vs. Webbers Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Kiowa vs. Velma-Alma, 8 p.m.

POOL 2 AT STUART

Caney vs. Savanna, 12:30 p.m.

Caney vs. Stonewall, 2 p.m.

Ripley vs. Savanna, 3:30 p.m.

Caney vs. Ripley, 5 p.m.

Stonewall vs. Savanna, 6:30 p.m.

Stonewall vs. Ripley, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

TBD by Pool play

