Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Free School Immunization Shots in Yakima TODAY: Where to Go

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today (Wednesday, August 18) there are two mobile clinics giving free immunizations. Back to School time means kids need to get their immunizations up to date and some parents want to get a coronavirus vaccine for their child that qualifies. If you are looking for free COVID vaccine doses for your children, you've got to act quickly. These free mobile clinics are for kids ages 12 years and up and they will receive the applicable Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose.

929thebull.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Yakima, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#Free Mobile#Immunizations#Elementary School#Covid#Pfizer#Franklin Middle School#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Doctors Say Get The Shot as Cases Rise in Yakima

As more people are tested when they're not feeling well Yakima is seeing more positive cases. Last week the number was number was 622 cases per 100,000 today the number is 736 cases per 100,000. THE LEVEL OF TRANSMISSION IS STILL CONSIDERED HIGH. Health officials still term the level of...
Yakima, WAPosted by
92.9 The Bull

You Took Care of Us Now The Fair Says Thank You

The Central Washington State Fair wants to say a big thank you to essential workers by giving away free tickets to the opening night of the Fatbeam Concert Series. The fair is giving away 500 pairs of tickets to Hollywood Swing, a Kool and the Gang Tribute set for Friday, September 24.

Comments / 1

Community Policy