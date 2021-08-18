Ems Gain Ground on Aquasox

The Eugene Emeralds are just 2 games back of the first place Everett Aquasox. Last night in Eugene the Ems 7 run 5th inning was the evening’s exclamation point as the Ems managed 3 doubles, two of them were ground rule doubles and a homer to tie the game at 7. They added three more in the bottom of the 8th and held the Aquasox to one run in the 9th for a 10-9 victory. The Ems will take the field again this evening at 7:05 for game two of the seven game series against Everett.