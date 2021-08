The Rotary Club of Dade City Sunrise will host a free prospective member breakfast on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Dade City, 37412 Church Ave., in Dade City, in the Fellowship Room. The guest speakers will be longtime Rotarian Bob Hatfield and former club president Jane Freeman. The topics will include the club’s service projects and volunteer opportunities. RSVP by Aug. 25 via email at.