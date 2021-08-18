Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Former Mirage Sushi Chef Takashi Nakamura Debuts a Japanese Izakaya in Southwest Las Vegas

By Bradley Martin
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA turnover on Rainbow Boulevard brings a third Asian-inspired menu to a small space in the southwest, now helmed by a former chief sushi chef at the Mirage and the Venetian. Takashi Nakamura launched Takumi Izakaya close to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road. Ramen Show, operated by local restaurateur Go Hoashi, operated in the 916-square-foot former home of Ted’s Sushi Burritos for the last two years.

