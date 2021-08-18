Cancel
Letter: An open letter urging Gov. Sununu to mandate masks in schools

Cover picture for the articleI support a mask mandate in schools. Yesterday the U.S. saw one of the highest Covid-19 positivity rates since the start of the pandemic. Children under 12 cannot be vaccinated. New Hampshire is experiencing a rise in positive cases among children under 18. Requiring mask wearing policies be set by local school boards means every town in NH has to fight for the decision to wear masks in schools. You have a responsibility to lead our State on this issue and not shift this burden to “local control.” An argument given for decisions at the local level is that the North Country has not had the level of transmission that southern NH has experienced. However, circumstances have changed. Recently, Coos county has the highest test positivity rate in NH and NH counties are experiencing “substantial” community transmission.

