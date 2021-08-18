Eagles News: Jalen Hurts’ stock is up
QB Jalen Hurts: Hurts has mostly been up and down, and early in camp the offense in general put together some of ugliest practices I’ve ever covered. That wasn’t all on Hurts, but his performances didn’t help. More recently, however, Hurts has looked much better. He made some nice throws in the preseason game against the Steelers, and he very clearly outperformed Cam Newton and Mac Jones in a pair of joint practices with the New England Patriots this week.www.chatsports.com
