Climate change and droughts: What’s the connection?
For tens of millions of Americans, drought has become an ever-present natural disaster. Events such as the moderate-to-extreme drought conditions that covered more than half of the mainland U.S. in 2012, the megadrought in the West that continues today, and summer 2021’s record-low water levels at Lake Mead have kept dry spells in the news spotlight and kept drought impacts – strict water conservation measures, crop failures, and fears that dried-up vegetation will spark dangerous wildfires – on people’s minds.yaleclimateconnections.org
