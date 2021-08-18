Cancel
Environment

Climate change and droughts: What’s the connection?

By Tiffany Means
yaleclimateconnections.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor tens of millions of Americans, drought has become an ever-present natural disaster. Events such as the moderate-to-extreme drought conditions that covered more than half of the mainland U.S. in 2012, the megadrought in the West that continues today, and summer 2021’s record-low water levels at Lake Mead have kept dry spells in the news spotlight and kept drought impacts – strict water conservation measures, crop failures, and fears that dried-up vegetation will spark dangerous wildfires – on people’s minds.

EnvironmentDaily Democrat

Drought and climate change shift tree disease in Sierra Nevada

Even pathogens have their limits. When it gets too hot or too dry, some pathogens — like many living things — search for cooler, wetter and more hospitable climes. Ecologists have questioned if a warming, drying climate is connected to the spread of plant disease, but detecting a climate change fingerprint has been elusive.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Measuring how the Arctic responds to climate change

Researchers at the University of East Anglia have helped develop a new way to measure how Arctic plants respond to climate change. Over the past few decades, the Arctic has been warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet. At the same time, long-term atmospheric carbon dioxide measurements have shown substantial increases in the amount of carbon absorbed into and emitted by plants and soil—the terrestrial ecosystem—in the Arctic every year.
Massachusetts Stateyaleclimateconnections.org

Climate change is hurting cranberry harvests in Massachusetts

The Local Motives duo Nate Murray and Cody Pfister traveled to southeastern Massachusetts in October 2018 to document how climate change is hurting cranberry growers. Shifts in the growing season are throwing off farmer’s schedules, and changes to precipitation – both too much and not enough – are changing crop yields. Learn more in this video:
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Climate change

On Sunday, the youth group of San Mateo County’s chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby held a rally in San Mateo’s Central Park, calling for federal climate legislation, specifically HR 2307: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. HR 2307 would place a steadily rising fee on greenhouse gas emissions, paid by fossil fuel companies, with 100% of the revenue distributed equally to all lawful U.S. residents, half-shares paid to children.
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Drought Climate Observatory

Scientists launch effort to collect water data in US West. Federal scientists are launching an effort to better understand the hydrology in the U.S. West. The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River. Scientists say data gathered from the equipment will help better predict rain and snowfall in the region and determine how much of it will flow through the river. The multimillion-dollar effort led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory begins next week. The Colorado River serves 40 million people in several states and Mexico. A recent shortage declaration means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico won't get their full allocations of water next year.
EnvironmentEos

Climate Change and Extreme Weather Linked in U.N. Climate Report

For the first time, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) report includes a chapter on extreme weather and climate. Chapter 11 of the 4,000-page Working Group I Sixth Assessment Report explains the connection between rising global temperatures and recent extreme weather events such as heat waves, heavy precipitation, floods, droughts, and storms. Extreme events are increasingly likely and intense because of fossil fuel emissions warming the planet.

