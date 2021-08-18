Free School Immunization Shots in Yakima TODAY: Where to Go

Today (Wednesday, August 18) there are two mobile clinics giving free immunizations. Back to School time means kids need to get their immunizations up to date and some parents want to get a coronavirus vaccine for their child that qualifies. If you are looking for free COVID vaccine doses for your children, you've got to act quickly. These free mobile clinics are for kids ages 12 years and up and they will receive the applicable Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose.