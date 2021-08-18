Cancel
Yakima, WA

Free School Immunization Shots in Yakima TODAY: Where to Go

By Reesha On The Radio
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 6 days ago
Today (Wednesday, August 18) there are two mobile clinics giving free immunizations. Back to School time means kids need to get their immunizations up to date and some parents want to get a coronavirus vaccine for their child that qualifies. If you are looking for free COVID vaccine doses for your children, you've got to act quickly. These free mobile clinics are for kids ages 12 years and up and they will receive the applicable Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Doctors Say Get The Shot as Cases Rise in Yakima

As more people are tested when they're not feeling well Yakima is seeing more positive cases. Last week the number was number was 622 cases per 100,000 today the number is 736 cases per 100,000. THE LEVEL OF TRANSMISSION IS STILL CONSIDERED HIGH. Health officials still term the level of...
Olympia, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Masks are Back When Kids Go Back This Fall

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says all public, charter and private school teachers and staff must be fully vaccinated or else risk losing their jobs. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Wednesday includes those working at the state's colleges and universities, including coaches. Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, the highest paid state employee, has said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate that is currently in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

