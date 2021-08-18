Vanna White’s most popular ‘Wheel of Fortune’ dress looks

Maggie Sajak, daughter of longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, looks ready to hit the town in her latest social media post. Draped in a stunning red dress, Maggie Sajak is a real stunner in the three photos she put on Instagram. Sajak, who also works on “Wheel of Fortune” with her famous father, is often active on social media. The 26-year-old blonde bombshell is certainly no stranger to the show having grown up around the set. She only became officially employed by “Wheel of Fortune” a short time ago. It is most fitting that she heads of the popular game show’s social media efforts as she is a pro in the world of Instagram and Twitter. On Saturday, she uses her own personal social media page to show off her new look. She also reveals who her celebrity crush is in the post.