Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Vanna White’s most popular ‘Wheel of Fortune’ dress looks

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpin to win. Or, shop till you drop, because “Wheel of Fortune” star Vanna White has 7,000 dress styles that are timeless and great all year round. And, the best part — you don’t have to be flipping vowels on a big screen for you to rock White’s popular outfits.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Vince Camuto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Dresses#Maxi Dress#Mini Dress#A People S Choice Award#All American#Windsor#This Express Amalfi Blush#Shop Aqua#Bloomingdale#Missord#Cobalt Blue#Stylewe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Vanna White Narrowly Avoids Injury On Historic Episode Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

In a historic episode of Wheel Of Fortune, esteemed co-host Vana White braved a lot more than touching some glass screens when things went awry with a confetti launcher. It was a momentous occasion for contestant Laura Trammell however, who became the first player to ever win a house in the bonus round. The major win was almost overshadowed by the mishap though. Luckily no injuries were reported.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak’s Daughter Stuns in Fancy Red Dress Pics, Reveals Celebrity Crush

Maggie Sajak, daughter of longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, looks ready to hit the town in her latest social media post. Draped in a stunning red dress, Maggie Sajak is a real stunner in the three photos she put on Instagram. Sajak, who also works on “Wheel of Fortune” with her famous father, is often active on social media. The 26-year-old blonde bombshell is certainly no stranger to the show having grown up around the set. She only became officially employed by “Wheel of Fortune” a short time ago. It is most fitting that she heads of the popular game show’s social media efforts as she is a pro in the world of Instagram and Twitter. On Saturday, she uses her own personal social media page to show off her new look. She also reveals who her celebrity crush is in the post.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Reacts to Mike Richards ‘Jeopardy!’ Permanent Host Announcement

It only makes sense that the stars of Wheel of Fortune are welcoming new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards on social media. Of course, Pat Sajak and Vanna White are the stars of Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for an incredible four decades or in other words, since 1981. So, there is no doubt that Sajak knows what it takes to be a great game show host. It was only right that he was one of the first to welcome new Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Fans Are Freaking Out About Trisha Yearwood's Diamond Ring

Country fans especially are no strangers to Trisha Yearwood and her iconic career. Country Fancast notes that the artist is best known for her songs "She's in Love with the Boy," "Walkaway Joe" and "In Another's Eyes." She has also sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, and has nabbed three Grammy Awards, three Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards. But, beyond music, Yearwood has also ventured into the world of cooking, having written several well-selling cookbooks and hosting Food Network's show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." But perhaps one of her biggest claims to fame is her marriage to another famous country singer, Garth Brooks.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb's huge $250k engagement ring is nothing like she expected

Today show favourite Hoda Kotb got engaged to her partner Joel Schiffman in 2019, and her jaw-dropping engagement ring is out of this world. It features a breathtaking ice-white diamond surrounded by piercing blue sapphires, and when she showed it to the world live on air, fans were totally dazzled. But apparently, it is nothing like she expected…
Celebritieswomansday.com

Dylan Dreyer Fans Are Thrilled After the 'Today' Star Announces a Big Update

Dylan Dreyer is ready for her next big move. In March, the Today show coanchor excitedly announced that she wrote a children’s picture book entitled Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day about “a little cloud with very big feelings.” The NBC News meteorologist shared that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, have been working on this "passion project" for the past decade together. The mother of two (with another one on the way!) also revealed at the time that Misty the Cloud would be hitting bookshelves this fall on September 14.
Worldnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that. Harris has enjoyed a...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

The family that stays together, slays together. Blue Ivy, Sir, Rumi Carter and Beyoncé are the stars of the Ivy Park Rodeo Kids campaign. The youngest of the Carter kids have made their advertising campaign debut (nope, that’s not them in the thumbnail of this post). Earlier this week the twins made a rare appearance to support their mother. In a teaser video released on Wednesday, Bey and the kids sported various looks from the drop including some royal blue athleisure outfits. In another shot she and Blue Ivy wore identical hoodies and cow print tights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy