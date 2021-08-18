Wisconsin Dells allocated $313,000 in COVID-19 federal stimulus
Wisconsin Dells could receive more federal COVID-19 stimulus money than expected and has already received its first allocation of the funds. The city of Wisconsin Dells will be allocated a total of over $313,000 in COVID-19 money, according to city documents from the August 16 finance committee meeting. Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry said the city received its first allocation of $156,584.16. She said the allocation will be split over a two year period, with the city expected to receive the other half in 2022.www.wiscnews.com
