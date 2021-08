The residents of a Napa house escaped injury after a fire began in the garage before dawn Monday, according to Napa Fire. Firefighting crews were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to Lugo Lane near Saratoga Avenue, where they found smoke filling a garage that had been converted to living space, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn. A firefighter used a circular saw to cut a hole in the garage door, which was disabled and could not be rolled open.