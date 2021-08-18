Cancel
The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR Music just posted this incredible Tiny Desk (Home) Concert featuring The Isley Brothers. The band gets down with four tunes during this performance, anchored by Maurice Fitzgerald. NPR shared the background:. “Before the Isley Brothers played ‘That Lady’ during this Tiny Desk (at Home) concert, lead singer and founding...

www.notreble.com

