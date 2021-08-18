Cancel
Leelanau County, MI

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: On Top of the World Leelanau County Home

By Whitney Amann
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Leelanau County to see a beautifully unique home with incredible panoramic views.

“The woodworking and the craftsmanship is amazing,” said Maureen Penfold, associate with Remax Bay shore. “It’s almost to me a spiritual feeling when you walk around in this home, it’s hard to describe, and it’s absolutely beautiful.”

Once you’ve marveled at this incredible homes’ domed exterior and immense multi-level decking, you can make your way inside to see that the interior is equally spectacular.

Over 3,000 square feet spread over three floors with one fantastic feature after the next.

One of the most stunning spaces is the master suite that takes up the top of the dome with massive walk-in closets, cozy soaking tub, master bath and bedroom with amazing views.

“Each room has its own spectacular view,” she said. “There are floor to ceiling windows in almost every room. Some of the upper level have skylights where you can see the stairs at night. Its panoramic views from Suttons Bay down to Traverse City nearly.”

After you’ve filled the two other bedrooms in the main house, a short walk down the driveway takes your visitors to the gorgeous guest house perfect for overflow sleeping or an incredible short term rental.

1/10 Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: On Top of the World Leelanau County Home

