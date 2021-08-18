Loops 5-7 - 12 Minutes Gameplay Walkthrough Pt 2
*SPOILER ALERT* This video is part two of IGN's playthrough of 12 Minutes. Twelve Minutes is the time loop adventure game from Luis Antonio and Annapurna Interactive starring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. In loops 5-7, we get the Coward Ending Achievement, then move on to interrogating the cop via the light switch trick, and have our wife leave when we try to discuss all the reveals with her. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Fifth Loop Begins (Coward Ending Achievement Run) 07:47 - Sixth Loop Begins (Interrogating Cop For Information) 17:04 - Seventh Loop Begins (Wife Walks Out When Discussing Murder) For more on Twelve Minutes, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/12-minutes/www.ign.com
Comments / 0