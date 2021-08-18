Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Loops 5-7 - 12 Minutes Gameplay Walkthrough Pt 2

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article*SPOILER ALERT* This video is part two of IGN's playthrough of 12 Minutes. Twelve Minutes is the time loop adventure game from Luis Antonio and Annapurna Interactive starring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe. In loops 5-7, we get the Coward Ending Achievement, then move on to interrogating the cop via the light switch trick, and have our wife leave when we try to discuss all the reveals with her. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Fifth Loop Begins (Coward Ending Achievement Run) 07:47 - Sixth Loop Begins (Interrogating Cop For Information) 17:04 - Seventh Loop Begins (Wife Walks Out When Discussing Murder) For more on Twelve Minutes, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/12-minutes/

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Daisy Ridley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Minutes#Loops#Gameplay#Coward#Ign#Annapurna Interactive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Faith of Danschant: Hereafter Shows Off 12-Minutes of English Gameplay

Beijing Joyfun shared new English gameplay for their upcoming action-adventure RPG Faith of Danschant: Hereafter, in development for PC and consoles with an unannounced release date. Faith of Danschant: Hereafter is a sequel to the 2017 PC release Faith of Danschant, which has never been released in English. The series...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Here’s 11 minutes of pristine Forza Horizon 5 4K gameplay

Forza Horizon 5 is one of those games YouTube streams don’t do justice. The latest Forza Monthly stream brought us a look at the full map of Forza Horizon 5, as well as new gameplay exploring some of the game’s biomes. If you’re regular viewer of these streams, you’ll know...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

7 Minutes Podcast—For Fun / For Glory: Multiplayer Gaming

Welcome to the 7 Minutes podcast, which features contributor Zack Fornaca, staff writer Angela Marrujo, and EiC Robert all talking video games and the industry at large. Just a warning that there might be some salty language contained within. For episode nine, the team is talking multiplayer gaming!. The views...
Video GamesGematsu

Blue Reflection: Second Light trailer, 35 minutes of gameplay

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released a new trailer and 35 minutes of live gameplay of Blue Reflection: Second Light. Blue Reflection: Second Light is due out for PlayStation 4 and Switch on October 21 in Japan, and for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 9 in North America and Europe. Read more about the game here, here, and here.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are 16 minutes of new gameplay footage for Tales of Arise

GameInformer has shared a new video, showing 16 minutes of gameplay footage from Tales of Arise. This video shows off the game’s early Lord Balseph boss fight. Thus, and if you don’t want to know much about that particular fight, you should simply skip it. Tales of Arise is an...
MoviesGamespot

Willem Dafoe And James McAvoy Talk The Splendor Of Acting In The Time-Loop Thriller Twelve Minutes

The conceit of a time-loop, its infinite cycles and the stress of finding a way out, is a familiar one. Yet, the upcoming narrative adventure game, Twelve Minutes, focuses on a more intimate and emotional experience about the lives of others and the secrets they hide. A nameless protagonist is caught in an unending time-loop within his apartment, and players will have to uncover long-held secrets about central characters, a girlfriend who's caught in the middle, and an intruder that ends his life.
Video GamesGematsu

Chinese action RPG Faith of Danschant: Hereafter – 12-minute gameplay trailer

Publisher Wangyuan Shengtang and developer Joyfun Game have released a 12-minute gameplay trailer for action RPG Faith of Danschant: Hereafter. The game, inspired by Chinese mythology, is a sequel to the 2017-released Faith of Danschant, and features Chinese martial arts and sword fighting. It is built in Unreal Engine, and also implements NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing and supports the latest DLSS technology.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Sword and Fairy 7 Gets New Gameplay Trailer Highlighting Environments and Characters

Softstar released a new trailer for Sword and Fairy 7, currently in development for PC-via Steam for an October release. Sword and Fairy 7 focuses on high fantasy drama and action gameplay, which is in line with what the series is known for. Compared to Sword and Fairy 6, the series has received a graphical overhaul as the trailer highlights multiple environments and character interactions. This entry will not feature a turn-based battle system and will instead focus on action elements. I should note that there’s a lot of story in these titles, but you can treat them as standalone titles.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Loco-Motive Offers 45 More Minutes Of Polished Alyx Gameplay

A newly released custom map for Half-Life: Alyx presents a 45-minute level that feels polished and fun to play. Loco-Motive is available on Steam Workshop now, and the work of Maarten Frooninckx, Ross Joseph Gardner and Joey Bracken, who took care of the level design, writing and voice acting respectively. And yes, that’s right — there’s voice acting! The map starts off with what seems to be a custom Russell voiceline tasking Alyx with investigating a cache in the train yard. It’s a good impression that feels eerily close to Rhys Darby — close enough to make me briefly question whether it was a repurposed line from the game’s main campaign.
Video GamesIGN

Hades: 13 Minutes of PlayStation 5 Gameplay in 4K 60fps

After years of waiting, Hades is finally coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on August 13. Hades targets 60fps on all platforms and has a resolution of 1080p on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and 4K for Xbox Series X and PS5. Check out some cut up gameplay from three different areas of the game to see how it looks running on PlayStation 5, captured in 4K. Hades is a rogue-lite game that's steeped in Greek mythology. You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, who wants to escape the Underworld. To do so, you'll need to try, and try, try again. Each time you die, you'll get a little stronger and better equipped for your next attempt.
Video GamesGamespot

Axiom Verge 2 - 15 Minutes of Gameplay

Six years after the first installment, Thomas Happ Games returns with Axiom Verge 2! Check out our gameplay of the first 15 minutes featuring all-new characters, enemies, powers, and world to explore. Axiom Verge 2 releases in 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Faith of Danschant: Shown next in 12 minutes of glorious RTX and DLSS-powered gameplay

Faith of Danschant: Hereafter is the latest game to take advantage of NVIDIA DLSS and various ray tracing effects such as reflections, global lighting, shadows and environmental occlusion, as seen in a stunning new trailer posted by the official NVIDIA YouTube account. The video shows how protagonist Xing Yuan is busy saving his daughter and in the end fights against a huge boss.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Following is a 12 minute gameplay trailer

Game developer Beijing Joyfun recently shared a new gameplay trailer of the upcoming video game sequel Faith of Danschant: Hereafter via IGN. This is a sequel to the original game released three years ago. It features Chinese martial arts and sword fighting. It is built in Unreal Engine and offers support for NVidia RTX Ray Tracing and the latest DLSS technology.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Retro FPS Dread Templar Gets a 17-Minutes-Long Gameplay Video

Today, 1C Entertainment and T19 Games revealed a new 17-minutes-long video showcasing the gameplay of their upcoming FPS Dread Templar, which promises to mix both the fast-paced rhythm of acclaimed action FPS series, with classic elements from the 90s shooters. The game will, according to its product page on GOG,...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

F.E.A.R.-inspired Selaco looks better and better in 3 minute gameplay video

F.E.A.R. was the kind of shooter where, even after all the enemies were dead, you'd keep firing your gun anyway just to watch the world around you pop, ping and crumble. Like Craig, I was skeptical that the F.E.A.R.-inspired Selaco could recreate that kind of destruction in the GZDoom engine, but no, I was wrong. A new 3 minute trailer shows a world falling to pieces from its very first moments.
Video GamesIGN

Diablo 2: Resurrected - 11 Minutes of Druid Multiplayer Gameplay (Beta)

Check out 11 minutes of multiplayer gameplay from one of the new beta classes, the Druid, in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remaster of the Blizzard classic, Diablo 2 (Diablo II if, you're fancy). This new early access beta lets you choose from 5 classes, including the Paladin and the Druid. It also lets you try out multiplayer. You can play all the way through the end of Act II, and your progress will carry over into next weekend's open beta, but your progress from the betas won't carry over into the full game.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors Gets Over 13 Minutes Of Gameplay

Next month we will once again step into the world of Life is Strange with True Colors. Unlike the previous titles, the game will release in one full package as opposed to multiple episodes and will follow Alex, a telepath who can sense and manipulate the emotions of the people around her. Fans who have followed the series no doubt know what to expect at this point, but today Square Enix has given us a peak of some early moments.
Video GamesIGN

Walkthrough

IGN's 12 Minutes complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through every step of 12 Minutes, from the title screen to the final credits. At the beginning of each section, you'll also find a checklist of items/information needed in order to progress forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy