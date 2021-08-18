Cancel
Flattering 'Fits! Regina Hall Looks Radiant At 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Wearing Gorgeous Grey Jumpsuit Cinched In All The Right Places — Get The Look

By Karli Poliziani
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Jimmy Kimmel Live has become a "runway" of celebrities showing up in their best-dressed attire to show off...

okmagazine.com

Give Regina Hall the Credit She Deserves

Regina Hall pauses to answer the door. We’re Zooming, her from her expansive Los Angeles backyard, surrounded by tall trees as if perched at the edge of a forest; me, from my modest Manhattan apartment. The crew handling her home’s ongoing renovations has already left for the day, so the knock comes as a surprise. It’s a technician, there to swab her for COVID-19 so she could appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the next night. She carries her phone into her barren living room, and after cheerfully telling the test-taker to take her time setting up, she turns to me with a conspiratorial gaze. “Off the record,” she says, eyes widening, “how are you?”
