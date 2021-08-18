Flattering 'Fits! Regina Hall Looks Radiant At 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Wearing Gorgeous Grey Jumpsuit Cinched In All The Right Places — Get The Look

Regina Hall pauses to answer the door. We’re Zooming, her from her expansive Los Angeles backyard, surrounded by tall trees as if perched at the edge of a forest; me, from my modest Manhattan apartment. The crew handling her home’s ongoing renovations has already left for the day, so the knock comes as a surprise. It’s a technician, there to swab her for COVID-19 so she could appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the next night. She carries her phone into her barren living room, and after cheerfully telling the test-taker to take her time setting up, she turns to me with a conspiratorial gaze. “Off the record,” she says, eyes widening, “how are you?”