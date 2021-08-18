Rainbow Six Siege: Crystal Guard & New Operator Osa Full Season Breakdown

Ubisoft showcases its newest Operator for Rainbow Six Siege, Attacker Osa, with a full reveal of Crystal Guard set to take place next week on August 16th. "My work keeps us one step ahead, the best that money can buy," says Osa. "Our agents may have their skill sets, but my designs, they give us the edge in the field. So that we can hit hard and come back safe." Although Osa's abilities haven't been fully detailed yet, we do get a little bit of info on her Talon-8 Clear Shield, which is described as a shield "with mechanical claws that digs itself into surfaces and frames," and a device that's "sure to play on lines of fire."