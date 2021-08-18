Rainbow Six Siege: Crystal Guard & New Operator Osa Full Season Breakdown
Welcome back to IGN on the Six! In this episode, we sat down with Rainbow Six Siege Art Director Alexander Karpazis to get the newest updates and a full season breakdown of all the latest changes coming to Crystal Guard. Kicking off Year 6 Season 3, Siege is introducing a new Attacking operator called Osa who's new gadget ability is the Talon-8 Crystal Shield. But that's not all coming to new R6 season, Alexander also talks about reworks coming to Bank, Coastline, and Clubhouse. Twitch, Fuze and IQ are also getting new updates in their Crystal Guard reworks and there's a special Lion Elite Skin on its way in partnership with Resident Evil. Tune in to find out more!www.ign.com
