Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Dish & Drink KC: Two pop-ups to seek out this summer, plus a new Palestinian spot in the Eastside

By April Fleming
thepitchkc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ’em if you can: Pizza from Devoured and baked goods from Little Butter Bakery. Jhy Coulter and Kelsey Earl have a few things in common: both are local women have made names for themselves starting on Instagram and then quickly beyond with their home-based, from-scratch recipes. Their pop-ups have only gained in popularity throughout 2021, with a buzz that is well-earned.

www.thepitchkc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian#Vegan#East Side#Falafel#Food Drink#Dish Drink Kc#Instagram#Umb Bank#The Black Pantry#Dodson S Bar Commons#Brookside#Yummy S Choice#Marble Top Cafe#Citian#Fattoush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
RestaurantsDetroit News

Dining and food news: New restaurants, pop-ups, food fests and more

Toria opens in Northville: A new European-style café, bar and bistro, Toria is set to open Tuesday in downtown Northville. Owners Alicia and Ryan Racine also own Adorn Fine Flowers and Sugar Lu’s candy shop nearby. Starting next week Toria will be open for dinner Tues.-Fri., brunch and dinner Saturdays and brunch Sundays. 115 E. Main, Northville. (248) 344-9121. torianorthville.com.
Food & Drinkskshb.com

Whipped Lemonade Is The New Drink To Try Before Summer Ends

The newest TikTok food trend is also following the trending weather conditions. Whipped lemonade is a perfect drink to help cool down in the summer heat. Fans of Dalgona coffee may flip to this frothy citrus concoction after seeing some of the TikTok videos making whipped lemonade (aka creamy or blended lemonade).
Restaurantscitysuntimes.com

Marcellino is serving up Summer Supper specials, plus Dinner and a Movie

As the summer heat settles in, it’s the perfect time to take a break from the kitchen and let someone else do the cooking. This summer at Marcellino Ristorante, guests have numerous opportunities to be whisked away on a culinary journey through Italy. The restaurant is bringing back its popular multi-course, prix fixe dinner, the Summer Supper. Also, throughout the summer, the private dining room can be reserved for a private dinner and a movie.
Pets614now.com

New bubble tea spot will feature drinks and adoptable cats

Bubble tea and cats? Sounds like a purrfect match to us. Owner Ivy Hou said she plans to open Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar either at the end of this year or early next. The cafe will occupy 5566 and 5568 N. High St. Hou said she was inspired to...
Troy, NYTimes Union

Grown-up icy pops for the dog days of summer

It’s peak August, the sun has finally found upstate New York, and with the sustained heat and humidity of late, the need for cooling tasty treats is strong. I rounded up some of the chillest sweets I’ve found in the Capital Region. Blood Moon Prosecco Pop Cocktail. Bard & Baker...
Food & Drinksthebendmag.com

Five Local Dishes Perfect for Summer

Whether you're looking for a quick and refreshing bite after a day at the beach or you're searching for the perfect summer date night meal, we've got you covered! Sorted by mood and occasion, we're breaking down five dishes to try throughout the last month of summer. For a Summer...
Los Angeles, CAEater

Two of LA’s Biggest Underground Pop-Ups Consider a New Restaurant Path

Two of LA’s most popular underground pop-ups, Quarter Sheets pizza and House of Gluten bakery, are opening permanent locations in Echo Park later this year. The duo, which previously cooked out of a shared private home in Glendale, have taken over the Trencher space at 1305 Portia Street, just around the corner from Sunset and down the hill from Dodger Stadium. It’s a big move not only for Quarter Sheets’ Aaron Lindell and House of Gluten’s Hannah Ziskin, but for the Los Angeles restaurant scene.
Recipesstardem.com

Healthy and tasty summer dishes

Today I have some tasty and easy to make recipes for you to finish out these last few weeks of summer. Can you believe summer is almost over? Just a few weeks ago we wanted summer to hurry and get here! Enjoy these easy to make dishes, and I am out of here to get into the cool waters of the pool!
Akron, OHeverydayakron.com

Enjoy Summer at The Spotted Owl

One of my favorite spots in Akron is The Spotted Owl. The time, attention and creativity they put into every drink is astounding. Their summer concept—Twin Palms—is all about the warm, open air patio and cool drinks that you make at your table. (Or they’ll gladly make them for you.) (Or! You can order your drinks to go and enjoy them at home.)
Theater & DancePosted by
FanSided

Main Event shakes up new limited-edition KIDZ BOP drinks

As a leader in family entertainment, Main Event appreciates that birthday celebrations are big occasions. Those moments celebrating with friends and family make turning another year older even more special. With the new limited-edition KIDZ BOP drinks, the popular all ages music brand has a perfect beverage to toast turning 20.
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

Halloumi, tomatoes and corn: Is this the perfect summer dish?

For me, peak summer is that joyful moment when the tomatoes and corn are ready at the same time, and there’s enough of each to go absolutely nuts. Earlier in the season, I hold back. The first truly ripe tomatoes need nothing more than salt, some torn basil or mint, and a gloss of the best oil I have. Then I revel in every bite.
Depew, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Anyone See This New Restaurant Pop Up in Depew?

Anyone who knows me knows that one of my favorite activities in life is eating out at sit-down restaurants. I usually have a few go-to spots, but trying some new spots is always a welcomed change. I was driving through Western New York last week and noticed a new restaurant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy