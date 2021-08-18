Dish & Drink KC: Two pop-ups to seek out this summer, plus a new Palestinian spot in the Eastside
Get ’em if you can: Pizza from Devoured and baked goods from Little Butter Bakery. Jhy Coulter and Kelsey Earl have a few things in common: both are local women have made names for themselves starting on Instagram and then quickly beyond with their home-based, from-scratch recipes. Their pop-ups have only gained in popularity throughout 2021, with a buzz that is well-earned.www.thepitchkc.com
