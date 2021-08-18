Twentyfive Mile Fire Update for August 18 - 10 a.m.//Maps Added
Fire Information Line: 206-659-6472 (Daily from 8a.m. to 8p.m.) The Twentyfive Mile Fire was first reported at 3:45 p.m. on August 15, 2021. The fire was initially burning on the south shore of Lake Chelan near Twentyfive Mile Creek and has expanded south and west of the area. The fire is under joint jurisdiction of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Washington Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management and Chelan County Fire District 7.www.lakechelanmirror.com
