Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Twentyfive Mile Fire Update for August 18 - 10 a.m.//Maps Added

lakechelanmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire Information Line: 206-659-6472 (Daily from 8a.m. to 8p.m.) The Twentyfive Mile Fire was first reported at 3:45 p.m. on August 15, 2021. The fire was initially burning on the south shore of Lake Chelan near Twentyfive Mile Creek and has expanded south and west of the area. The fire is under joint jurisdiction of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Washington Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management and Chelan County Fire District 7.

www.lakechelanmirror.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Weather#Granite Falls#Bureau Of Land Management#Creek Fire#Structures#Incident#Smoke Information#Wilderness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lake County, MNboreal.org

Greenwood Fire Update and Map for August 24, 2021

In this photo provided by the United States Forest Service, firefighters battle a wildfire, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota. The fire has burned more than 14 square miles and promoted a new round of evacuations of homes and cabins on Monday. Photo: Superior National Forest.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Caldor Fire Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Updates

MODIS map of the Caldor Fire on Tuesday at 6:00 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Update: Caldor Fire Virtual Community Meeting for Meyers and Lake Tahoe Basin Area Set for 6:00 P.M. Tonight, August 24, 2021. Update: Caldor Fire Virtual Community Meeting Set...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Monument Fire Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Updates

Evening Update: Monument Fire Update for Tuesday evening, the fire has increased to 152,125 Acres with 20% Containment and 1,915 total personnel. MODIS map of the Monument Fire on Tuesday at 5:45 A.M PST. Note: 1,200 Pixels Wide - Note: Older Yellow not shown. Update (North & South Zones): Monument...
Environmentgoldrushcam.com

Dixie Fire Evacuation Information & Updates for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021 - Summary of Dixie Fire evacuation orders and warnings for August 24, 2021. Check the status of your address at: community.zonehaven.com. PUBLIC NOTICE 8/24/2021 12:00 P.M. SUMMARY OF DIXIE FIRE EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS. PLEASE CALL CALTRANS/CHP ROAD CLOSURES NUMBER (800) 427-7623 FOR UPDATED INFORMATION ON ROAD...
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

Monument Fire Operational Video Updates for Tuesday Morning, August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021 - Morning Operational Video Updates for the morning of Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The Monument Fire is now at 152,125 acres, with 20% containment. (Video above) North Zone update with: Karen Scholl, Operations Section Chief with the Alaska Incident Management Team, and South Zone update with Jim Hudson, Operations Section Chief of CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5.
Chelan, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Lake Chelan Valley Events, Things to do, Meetings August 25-Sept. 12

CHELAN - The Lake Chelan Arts Council Outdoor Gallery brochure is available at the Lake Chelan and Manson Chambers of Commerce. Follow the Outdoor Gallery map to discover and enjoy over 40 murals and sculptures located throughout Chelan and Manson. For information about the Arts Council, local art events and artists, with links to local and international art museums and other resources, their website, artinchelan.com, offers local artists and the community an opportunity to “Celebrate Art!”
goldrushcam.com

California Dixie Fire Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Updates

Update: Dixie Fire West Zone Briefing & Community Meeting Video on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Evening Update Per CAL FIRE: California Dixie Fire is at 733,475 Acres, with 43% Containment, and 5,815 personnel assigned for Tuesday evening. MODIS map of the Dixie Fire on Tuesday at 6:15 A.M PST. Note:...
Wenatchee, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Forest-wide fire restrictions expanded to include recreational shooting; lawful hunting not restricted

Wenatchee - Due to prolonged, extreme fire conditions the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is expanding current fire restrictions to include recreational shooting effective immediately . The expanded fire restrictions prohibit discharging a firearm on all lands, roads and trails within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The restrictions do not apply to individuals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy