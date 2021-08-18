Twentyfive Mile Fire Update for August 18 - 10 a.m.//Maps Added

CHELAN - The Lake Chelan Arts Council Outdoor Gallery brochure is available at the Lake Chelan and Manson Chambers of Commerce. Follow the Outdoor Gallery map to discover and enjoy over 40 murals and sculptures located throughout Chelan and Manson. For information about the Arts Council, local art events and artists, with links to local and international art museums and other resources, their website, artinchelan.com, offers local artists and the community an opportunity to “Celebrate Art!”