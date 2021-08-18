Cancel
Monterey, CA

Popular Monterey destinations could introduce cannabis dispensaries

By Erika Bratten
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago


MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey is considering permitting cannabis dispensaries in some of the most popular tourist destinations in the city, but some businesses are not completely on board.

The reactions were mixed, and several business owners preferred not to talk on camera about future cannabis dispensaries that could be moving into areas like Old Town Monterey, Cannery Row and Lighthouse Avenue.  The city is exploring options on where to place these retailers. Many say, the issue is a catch-22.

“It’s just a matter of time before they came here. I have no problem with it providing that it doesn’t bring people out on the streets smoking marijuana. As long as they smoke at home, I’m fine with it. But we have a lot of tourist and a lot of kids around here." John Prock, owner of The Monterey Music Store.

Monterey's tourist districts generate about 5.8 million visitors as opposed to the nearly 60 thousand residents, according to a HdL Commercial Cannabis Retail Analysis report.

"We might as well get the tax revenue off of it. Seaside is making a bundle, you know, and all these surrounding towns,“ continued Prock.

However, Alvarado Street and Cannery Row itself are off-limits for dispensaries, after businesses, community members, and residents voiced their option to keep those two strips "family-friendly."

“Cannery Row Business Association says that they're a family destination. I don't completely dispute that. But yet they have no problem with nightclubs and bars and wine-tasting. Those aren't places kids go,” stated Alan Hoffa Monterey City Councilmember, during Tuesday night’s City City Council Meeting.

Monterey County Dispensaries also voiced their opinions during the meeting, including Synchronicity Holistic Cannabis Dispensary in Carmel-By-The-Sea.

“I believe that not only is there an opportunity for the patient community, which is large here, but also for the tourism. I think we can create an elevated experience like we have in Carmel that Monterey has never had,” Valentia Valentine (Piccinini), founder and CEO of Synchronicity Holistic Cannabis Dispensary.

But not all were on the same page.

“I do think it's a gateway drug for some. And I do think it attracts the type of economic development that I'm not in favor of.”SOT: Ed Smith, Monterey City Council.

As of right now, The City Council has yet to vote on whether or not they will permit a cannabis dispensary in the city. The next step would be to prepare and plan the exact zoning.

The post Popular Monterey destinations could introduce cannabis dispensaries appeared first on KION546 .



 

