Are masks required at my kid’s school? Here’s what districts in West Michigan say

As students prepare to head back to school, school districts are making decisions on whether masks will be required this upcoming year.

Currently, a CDC federal mandate requires masks on buses, regardless of vaccination status or individual school requirements. Kent and Ottawa counties also announced that there will be a mask mandate for students, staff and visitors in pre-K through sixth grade educational settings.

Here's the full list of schools that have announced their policies:

Masks required

Grand Rapids Public Schools

GRPS will require masks for students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status while inside school buildings. The only exception to that rule is students and staff who have medical conditions that impede their ability to wear a mask.

Holland Public Schools

Masks will be required at Holland Public Schools regardless of vaccination status for students, staff and visitors inside school buildings.

Forest Hills Schools

Forest Hills Schools will require masks for children pre-K through sixth grade. Regardless of age, masks will be required for unvaccinated individuals. This includes both indoors and on buses.

Spring Lake Public Schools

Effective Aug. 17, Spring Lake Public Schools will be requiring masks inside school buildings and on buses at all times, except when eating lunch. Masks will be optional for outdoor activities and sports events.

Kentwood Public Schools

Kentwood Public Schools will be requiring masks for students, staff and visitors. Mask exemptions must be proven through proper documentation. Masks will also be recommended for those indoors outside of regular school hours.

Allegan Public Schools

Effective Aug. 18, all students K-6th grade, staff and visitors are required to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Grand Haven Public Schools

Masks will be required for students, staff and visitors at Grand Haven Public Schools . The district says this plan may change as guidance changes. Children 2 years old and younger will not be required to wear masks, and masks can be removed when social distancing is possible. Students may be exempt from wearing masks due to medical reasons.

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

Masks will be required at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System for students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be made available for those who need them.

Godwin Heights Public Schools

Godwin Heights Public Schools will be requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be provided for those who need them.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools

Masks will be required indoors at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools , including after school hours.

Masks not required

Comstock Park Public Schools

Masks will be strongly recommended, but not required in Comstock Park Public Schools for students above sixth grade. The district says these rules may change if health department guidance changes.

Under the Kent County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Hudsonville Public Schools

Masks will be strongly recommended, but not required in Hudsonville Public Schools for students above sixth grade.

Under the Ottawa County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Jenison Public Schools

Jenison Public Schools will not be requiring masks indoors for students above sixth grade, but they are encouraged.

Under the Ottawa County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Byron Center Public Schools

Masks will be optional at Byron Center Public Schools for students above sixth grade.

Under the Kent County mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors

Grant Public Schools

Grant Public Schools will not be requiring masks. The district says it will make their policies based on requirements, not recommendations.

Kelloggsville Public Schools

Masks are recommended, but not required at Kelloggsville Public Schools for students above sixth grade. Masks will be provided for those that need them.

Under the Kent County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Kenowa Hills Public Schools

Masks are recommended, but not required for students above sixth grade at Kenowa Hills Public Schools . The district says their current plan may change based on health department guidance.

Under the Kent County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Thornapple Kellogg Schools

Thornapple Kellogg Schools will not be requiring masks. Masks will also not be made available if a student needs one.

Grandville Public Schools

Grandville Public Schools will be recommending masks, but not requiring them for students above sixth grade. This policy may change if health department guidelines change.

Under the Kent County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Sparta Area Schools

Masks will be optional in Sparta Area Schools for students above sixth grade.

Under the Kent County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Grand Rapids Christian Schools

Grand Rapids Christian Schools is "strongly recommending students and staff wear masks indoors" but they are not mandating it for students above sixth grade.

Under the Kent County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Zeeland Public Schools

Masks will be encouraged but not required in Zeeland Public Schools for students above sixth grade.

Under the Ottawa County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Caledonia Community Schools

Masks will be strongly encouraged but not required for students above sixth grade at Caledonia Community Schools .

Under the Kent County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

Cedar Springs Public Schools

Masks will be encouraged but not required at Cedar Springs Public Schools for students above sixth grade.

Under the Kent County mask mandate, masks will be required in pre-K through sixth grade settings for students, staff and visitors.

This list will be updated as more schools in the West Michigan area announce their back-to-school COVID-19 plans.

