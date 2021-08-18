Zextras Named One of the Top 10 Collaboration Solution Providers in Europe by CIO Review
MILAN, Italy (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Zextras has been chosen by CIO Review as one of the top collaboration platform providers in the European market. "This great recognition tells us we're going in the right direction. We'll keep serving our customers and open source users, both with open source projects and the best possible features they could need," comments Paolo Storti, CEO of the Zextras Group.www.mysanantonio.com
