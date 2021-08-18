JAS to Acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB
JAS Worldwide continues to expand its global footprint in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. JAS Worldwide, the global freight forwarding services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB, the freight forwarding, logistics, and supply chain management division of Greencarrier Group, once all regulatory approvals have been obtained from the relevant authorities.www.mysanantonio.com
