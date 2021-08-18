Coverall® Awards 31 Scholarships for the 2021-2022 Academic Year

We are ready for students to arrive on campus, bringing with them the energy and excitement for learning that will carry us through these challenging times. While we all follow the Healthy Elon policies, including the requirement that everyone wear a mask indoors for now, we are also mindful of the promise of a new and successful academic year. These moments inspire us to think about the future we are creating together. I invite you to watch my video message below to learn more about the upcoming year, and Elon’s bold vision for the future.