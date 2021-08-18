Cancel
Coverall® Awards 31 Scholarships for the 2021-2022 Academic Year

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

The Coverall Foundation Scholarship Program provides awards to support the children of its Franchise Business Owners. Coverall North America, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry, today announced it has awarded more than $750,000 in college scholarships over the past 16 years. Starting in 2005, Coverall created The Coverall Foundation Scholarship Program, providing grants to college-aged children of its Franchise Business Owners This year, Coverall presented 31 scholarships, resulting in over $46,000.

