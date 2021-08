Public Meeting to Gather Input on Design of New Visitor Center at Cache Creek Nature Preserve. (Woodland, CA) – Yolo County, in partnership with the Cache Creek Conservancy, will be hosting a virtual meeting to inform the public of the current design plans for a new visitor center and trail extension at the County-owned Cache Creek Nature Preserve. At this meeting, the County will also solicit input regarding how this design can better serve the needs of residents in the County and visitors from outside of the region. Attendees of this meeting will have direct interaction with the project design team to discuss features and amenities they would like to see included in the project to improve recreation and education opportunities at the Preserve.