Corsa Security Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. and its Emerging Business Group, which combines the power, performance, and reach of Ingram Micro with the high-touch services and agility of a highly specialized emerging vendor support team. Under the new agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute the Corsa Security platform, a turnkey virtualization solution to automatically deploy and operate virtual firewalls, to its growing base of channel partners in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy