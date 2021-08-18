Corsa Security Announces New U.S. Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro's Emerging Business Group

With 20 years of data center development, operations and management experience in APAC, Kelvin will oversee new regional market expansion from the company’s HQ in Singapore. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has named industry veteran, Kelvin Fong, as Managing Director of its APAC regional business. EdgeConneX has established its new APAC market headquarters in Singapore where Kelvin and his team will lead efforts in the region, which correspond with the company’s strategic market expansion initiatives in APAC. Anchored by its Joint Venture, AdaniConneX, which develops and operates data centers throughout India, EdgeConneX plans to further expand in the region with the backing of its parent, EQT Infrastructure, one of the world’s largest infrastructure funds.