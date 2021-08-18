Joinder Launches First Dedicated Legal Department Intake Solution for Chat Workspaces

With Google Workspace integration, Augmentt Engage now makes it easier than ever for MSPs to accelerate SaaS management thanks to streamlined provisioning, simplified daily user management (resetting password, on/offboarding etc.), and enhanced productivity and security. How important is this kind of baseline functionality for MSPs managing SaaS? In preliminary results from recent market research conducted by Augmentt, MSPs using M365 and Google Workspace indicated that common, daily requests are by far the most time-consuming aspect of SaaS management when delivering managed services to their customers. For instance, 70% of Augment survey respondents said that password reset and user onboarding are the IT tickets they deal with the most.