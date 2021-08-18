Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC Launches New Disease Forecasting Center

By Courtney Bublé
GovExec.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that the agency is launching a new organization to focus on disease forecasting. The Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics will be a hub for research and innovation aimed at mitigating the effects of future disease threats. Its launch comes as the federal government continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic and now the rapidly spreading Delta variant. It will build on current modeling efforts at the agency.

www.govexec.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Frieden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Forecasting#Infrastructure#Cdc#Harvard University#Ginkgo Bioworks#Vital Strategies#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Fully vaccinated American man dies from COVID

A man who had been fully vaccinated has died from COVID-related complications. Health officials at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said ‘breakthrough infection’ resulted in the demise of the 76-year-old man—the first of such recorded in the county. Local news media reported that the man had underlying health conditions prior to...
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

CDC Warns of Rare, Deadly Tropical Disease in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert this week following the death of a Georgia resident who had contracted a rare tropical disease that is predominantly found in Southeast Asia and northern Australia, where the illness is widespread. The person, who died at the end...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is how double-jabbed people spread COVID

COVID cases have fallen in the UK but remain high, with more than 20,000 people infected every day, in part because vaccinated people can still spread the virus. How do vaccinated people spread COVID?. Vaccination has gifted England a new lease of life, with people now enjoying relatively restriction-free society...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

When Will The Pandemic End? Expert Says It's Only The Beginning

With the world well over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, one disease expert believes we are closer to the beginning of the crisis than we are to the end of it. U.S. epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant made the proclamation on CNBC’s “Street Signs,” telling the news outlet that “I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long.”
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

US Warns Of Polio-Like Illness Outbreak In Four Months

WASHINGTON — The national public health agency of the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Aug. 17 alerted of an expected outbreak of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in the next four months. AFM is an uncommon but serious neurologic condition. It causes the...
Washington Times

Unvaccinated people who had COVID-19 more likely to get reinfected, CDC says

Unvaccinated people who were previously infected with COVID-19 were about twice as likely to be reinfected than those who were fully vaccinated after they got the virus, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings show that people who got the coronavirus are...
Travelhealththoroughfare.com

CDC Releases New Travel Warning

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. There are all kinds of headlines with various warnings all over the place, and they seem to continue, spreading fear and caution among people. Avoid cruise ships, says CDC. USA Today Travel notes that The Centers for...
Public HealthLowell Sun

COVID-19 now a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’? Not so fast

That’s the misguided and dangerous statement that took hold last week nationwide as President Biden and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky used it to describe the latest phase of the pandemic, with Biden going so far as to say, “Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”. Suddenly, headlines...
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...

Comments / 1

Community Policy