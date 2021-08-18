Cancel
MLB

There have been more no-hitters than 13-inning games

By Kenny Kelly
beyondtheboxscore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first major league start. In any other year, this is all we would be talking about. In 2021, it feels a little expected. That’s not to take anything from Gilbert’s accomplishment. Just try to watch the video of his father’s reaction without getting misty-eyed. Of all the no-hitters thrown this year, Gilbert’s is probably the most memorable.

