Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Welcome First Child

 5 days ago
Getty

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have welcomed their first baby!

Johansson’s rep Marcel Pariseau told People magazine that the pair recently welcomed their first child together.

On Thursday, Colin took to Instagram to reveal that they had a baby boy, who they named Cosmo.

Thanks to hashtags, Colin hinted that they were able to keep the pregnancy a secret for a long time.

To celebrate, Colin noted that they were going to Disneyland.

Pregnancy rumors have been swirling since June. A source told Page Six, “Scarlett is actually due soon. I know she and Colin are thrilled,” while another source shared, “Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.”

Page Six recently reported that Colin told an audience at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.”

Johansson is also the mother of Rose Dorothy, who is about to turn 7.

Scarlett and Colin tied the knot last October.

Meals on Wheels America announced the news of their vows on Instagram. A post

, “We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.”

OKMagazine.com obtained the Save the Date, which was handwritten on a note card. Along with the date and location, the pair joked, "We're trying to save money for the wedding."

Comments / 0

