Pokémon Legends: Arceus will transport fans to the past. But the introduction of fresh features should make it all feel new. Nintendo gave a sneak peek at Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay in today’s Pokémon Presents showcase, revealing everything you can expect from the action RPG. The ancient lands of Hisui bring regional variants and new evolutions, as well as unique battle mechanics for the open-world concept. And players will be able to collect materials during their travels, crafting them into various items by using a workbench.